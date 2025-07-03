Eight political parties get ECI notice

BENGALURU: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to remove eight political parties, which are not actively functioning in the Bengaluru Urban district, from the registration list.

The inquiry in this regard will be held on July 18, at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, said Deputy Commissioner Jagadeesh G, who is also the Additional District Electoral Officer, Bengaluru Urban.

According to a statement, the ECI issued a show-cause notice to Namma Congress, Praja Raitha Rajya Paksha, Kalyan Kranti Party, Bharatiya Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Janata Party, Rakshak Sene, Mahila Pradhan Paksha, Ambedkar Janata Party, and Karnataka Praja Vikas Party, which are registered political parties under Section 29(A) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

As these parties are not active and their addresses cannot be traced, on the grounds that they have not contested any Lok Sabha, Assembly, or by-elections for the last six years, it is decided to remove them from the list.

Before that, however, an opportunity has been given to these political parties to record their statements, and the party leaders, presidents, and general secretaries must be present for the hearing on July 18, 2025, along with the certificate of the party president and general secretaries, other documents, and the petition.

If no written petition is received from the party within the stipulated time, it will be considered that there is no statement from the party and further decision will be taken by the ECI without consulting the party, the ADEO stated.