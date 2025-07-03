Inform residents to paste stickers, census team told

BENGALURU: With some residents raising concern about caste census enumerators of BBMP pasting stickers without interacting with them, and some alleging they have been left out, BBMP has clarified that the purpose of the survey is to ensure no SC population in the city is missed out. Enumerators have been told to interact with house members and only then paste stickers.

In areas like Attigupe and Chandra Layout, where the student population is high, some enumerators ask students irrelevant questions about their marital status, job details and educational qualifications.

“Survey teams have been clearly instructed not to paste stickers unless they interact with someone from the household. However, we acknowledge there may have been a few instances where this was not followed. Of lakhs of houses surveyed, a few might have been missed by enumerators,” BBMP clarified.

In order to avoid controversy over SC households being missed out or stickers being pasted without interaction with the household, BBMP appealed to residents to reach out through a helpline at 9481359000, and it will arrange for a visit to complete the survey. BBMP stated that any SC household that has not yet been covered can also participate by filling a self-declaration form online. Simply scan the QR code on the sticker to access the link.

BBMP officials said the sticker only indicates that a household was reached out to by the survey team. It does not imply completion of the survey, unless there was direct interaction, and asked residents to use the helpline or online portal to ensure they are counted.