Stroke survivor returns to Bengaluru hospital that saved her life, this time as a trainee

BENGALURU: At 16, Sarah Gomez collapsed in her college lab after a severe headache, what many thought was a regular migraine turned out to be a brain stroke caused by a rare condition. Seven years later, the brain stroke survivor has returned to the same hospital that saved her life, this time as a medical intern training under the neurosurgeon who once operated on her.

Sarah was diagnosed with a rare condition called arteriovenous malformation (AVM) and underwent emergency brain surgery at Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain Hospital in 2018. After a year of recovery, she joined a medical college in Salem in Tamil Nadu. Her experience as a patient made her choose a career in medicine. In May 2025, during her semester break, she came back to the same hospital, not as a patient, but as a trainee learning from the doctor who treated her.

In November 2018, Sarah, then a first-year Pre-University student at Mount Carmel College, fainted during her lab class. She had a severe headache, started vomiting and soon lost consciousness. She was rushed to Jain Hospital where doctors found she had AVM - a condition where blood vessels in the brain are tangled and can suddenly burst, leading to bleeding and stroke.