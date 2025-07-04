Graft: Lokayukta Court rejects bail plea of Palike engineer

BENGALURU: The trapping of more than six BBMP engineers within a span of two weeks shows the range of corruption and its impact on society, said the Special Court for Lokayukta Cases while rejecting the bail application filed by HV Yarappareddy, Executive Engineer, Sir CV Raman Nagar Division, BBMP East Zone.

Yarappareddy was arrested by the Lokayukta police on June 17 after he collected Rs 10 lakh as bribe from the contractor for the release of the bill for the work undertaken pertaining to the comprehensive development of drainages and roads from the BBMP through a private firm.

“In the BBMP, no one can expect the work at the hands of the officials without paying illegal gratification”, observed Judge KM Radhakrishna while passing the order rejecting the bail application of the accused.

Hemanth GM, a civil contractor, did the civil work during 2023-24 and submitted the bill for payment. The accused engineer has kept those bills pending with him without clearing. He made a call through his friend’s mobile number to the accused, who in turn demanded the undue advantage of Rs 10 lakh to do the official favour in the matter of clearing the bills. Unable to pay the bribe, the contractor approached the Lokayukta police, who laid the trap and arrested the accused along with the bribe money on June 17.

Before the court, the accused, through his counsel, claimed that there was no demand by him and acceptance of a bribe, but a story of ‘demand and acceptance’ was created by the complainant with the help of his friend, whose mobile phone was used to call the accused.

Opposing the bail application, the public prosecutor apprised the court as to how the accused was actively involved in the crime and the impact on the prosecution witnesses if he is released on bail, besides destroying the evidence.

The court observed that the material prima facie goes to expose the direct involvement of the accused in committing the alleged offence, which is socio-economic in nature.