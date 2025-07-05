Bengaluru student survives suicide attempt after getting trapped in tree in Cauvery river overnight

MYSURU: A 19-year-old law student from Bengaluru who allegedly attempted suicide by jumping into the Cauvery river on Thursday evening miraculously survived after getting trapped in a tree in the middle of the river near Hangarahalli in Srirangapatna taluk.

She was rescued on Friday morning. The student, identified as Pavithra from Electronic City, Bengaluru, was swept nearly 5 km downstream by strong floodwaters before getting caught in a tree. She spent the entire night perched there.

On Friday morning, her cries for help alerted nearby farmers, who quickly informed the police. A rescue team of police and firefighters, led by Arakere police station sub-inspector N Vinod Kumar, reached the spot and safely rescued her. Pavithra was admitted to the government hospital in Srirangapatna, and her parents were notified.

Vinod Kumar said she was extremely fortunate, as any further rise in the river’s water level could have swept her away. He added that the exact reason behind her suicide attempt is still unknown.

