Brickbats or Bouquets

Bengaluru is bursting at its seams. Maybe it’s time we, the locals, start throwing some stones too! New restaurants, pubs, eateries and ‘amusement centres’ close faster than they open. Frankly, we are spoilt for choice, and given the fact that our ‘techie’ population is cash-rich, they demand nothing but the best. And why not, I ask? Now, restaurateurs are thinking of newer concepts to draw in crowds. Any ‘flea market’ (most ‘un-flea’ with the beautiful artefacts and clothes on display) always has an array of ‘popped-up’ food counters featuring a myriad of restaurants, where the discerning buyers can buy as well as eat and make it a day’s outing. I love going to the JW Marriott’s markets run by the enterprising duo of jewellery designer Nidhi Kataria and designer Raj Shroff. Sometimes we make it for a quick lunch and shopping, or coffee and high tea. Sometimes there is a crooner and one always bumps into other like-minded bff’s (buying-friends-forever)!

We did a fam-jam at Part-Two, a ‘no-concept’ concept by the young owners of Biere Club, who hosted the urban legend, Nooresha Kabli, a chef who specialises in Japanese food at her restaurant, Izumi, in Mumbai. The vibe was young and noisy unlike a serene Japanese experience, but hey! That’s the new Bengaluru for you!

But luckily, some things remain the same in namma ooru, and that is the grace and elegance with which our long-time residents conduct themselves. Priya and Mohan Mascarenhas was a couple that epitomised the quiet and understated luxury of owning an award-winning home, travelling the world, and being the most sought-after couple in the social circuit. Mohan passed away as elegantly as he lived his life last year. His bereft soulmate Priya decided to ‘celebrate his life’ by throwing a high tea for only her close and intimate circle (which included the d’elite of Bangalore). A short and poignant service full of good memories and bonhomie was followed by a high tea that our good queen would be impressed by!

