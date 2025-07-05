Maja, Majong : this Chinese game is creating a buzz in Bengaluru

Once perceived as a game for the elderly in the dimly-lit tea houses of East Asia, Mahjong, a classic Chinese tile strategy game, is finding a strong foothold in namma ooru. From cafes and homes to premium clubs, Mahjong games are creating ties through tiles with its fresh, tactile approach appealing to Bengalureans.

Rupali Reddy, an avid Mahjong enthusiast, discovered the game after watching Crazy Rich Asians a few years ago. “It looked so fast and fun, especially the way the older Asian women played,” recalls Reddy, who signed up for a class in March and hasn’t looked back since. Reddy now plays several times a week and credits the game for sharpening her cognitive skills and expanding her social circle. “There’s strategy, hand-eye coordination, and social interaction all rolled into one,” she notes.

For nutritionist Shalini Manglani, Mahjong has, quite literally, been a game-changing move. She decided to turn entrepreneur and is now retailing Mahjong sets. In fact, Manglani is launching her retail store titled ‘Mahjong World’ at Ffolio on Saturday, where visitors can shop for clothes and buy Mahjong sets. “The game involves only a spirit of healthy competition. There’s no gambling – it’s pure skill, camaraderie, and lots of laughs; it’s a mood lifter. I hope to have an Indian Mahjong – the rules may change a little bit here and there, though.”

Why the buzz?

The game demands focus, memory, and strategy, which makes it a preferred pastime for many, especially the middle-aged and senior folk. For Elizabeth Jacob, a 73-year-old player who picked up Mahjong just a few months ago, the game has become a way to cope with loss. “I needed something engaging after the passing of my husband. I don’t play any other games, but Mahjong really pulled me in,” says Jacob, who plays regularly at the Bangalore Club and is part of a growing community of enthusiasts. “When you leave the table, you feel light – like you’ve had a good workout for the brain and heart,” she adds.

Anu Menda, another Mahjong enthusiast, who had previously played the game overseas, agrees. “Combining sharp thinking, friendly competition, and lots of shared laughter, it’s a wonderful mix of mental exercise and meaningful bonding, making every game a chance to create lasting memories together,” she points out.