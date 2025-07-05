Maja, Majong : this Chinese game is creating a buzz in Bengaluru

Once perceived as a game for the elderly in the dimly-lit tea houses of East Asia, Mahjong, a classic Chinese tile strategy game, is finding a strong foothold in namma ooru. From cafes and homes to premium clubs, Mahjong games are creating ties through tiles with its fresh, tactile approach appealing to Bengalureans.
Rupali Reddy, an avid Mahjong enthusiast, discovered the game after watching Crazy Rich Asians a few years ago. “It looked so fast and fun, especially the way the older Asian women played,” recalls Reddy, who signed up for a class in March and hasn’t looked back since. Reddy now plays several times a week and credits the game for sharpening her cognitive skills and expanding her social circle. “There’s strategy, hand-eye coordination, and social interaction all rolled into one,” she notes.
For nutritionist Shalini Manglani, Mahjong has, quite literally, been a game-changing move. She decided to turn entrepreneur and is now retailing Mahjong sets. In fact, Manglani is launching her retail store titled ‘Mahjong World’ at Ffolio on Saturday, where visitors can shop for clothes and buy Mahjong sets. “The game involves only a spirit of healthy competition. There’s no gambling – it’s pure skill, camaraderie, and lots of laughs; it’s a mood lifter. I hope to have an Indian Mahjong – the rules may change a little bit here and there, though.”
Why the buzz?
The game demands focus, memory, and strategy, which makes it a preferred pastime for many, especially the middle-aged and senior folk. For Elizabeth Jacob, a 73-year-old player who picked up Mahjong just a few months ago, the game has become a way to cope with loss. “I needed something engaging after the passing of my husband. I don’t play any other games, but Mahjong really pulled me in,” says Jacob, who plays regularly at the Bangalore Club and is part of a growing community of enthusiasts. “When you leave the table, you feel light – like you’ve had a good workout for the brain and heart,” she adds.
Anu Menda, another Mahjong enthusiast, who had previously played the game overseas, agrees. “Combining sharp thinking, friendly competition, and lots of shared laughter, it’s a wonderful mix of mental exercise and meaningful bonding, making every game a chance to create lasting memories together,” she points out.
What is Mahjong?
Dating back to the 19th century China, typically, Mahjong is a four-player strategy game involving 136 to 152 tiles, depending on the version played. There are different styles and dialect names for this game. Different versions like the Western/American Mahjong or Singapore Mahjong are the most popular in the city, each offering its own twist on strategy and rules. There are games with an Indian touch to them, with differing rules.
How it’s played:
A set comprises:
Pung: 3 matching tiles
Kong: 4 matching tiles
Pair: 2 matching tiles
Game: (4 Pungs and a pair to win a pure hand. Dragon and Wind Pungs for conditions and extra points)
A minimum of three or four players sit at a square table. Firstly, everyone starts with 13 tiles. Each gets 14. Each player builds a wall of tiles in front of them. These walls are pushed together to form a square. One player is chosen as the dealer (usually by rolling the dice). At your turn, draw 1 tile and discard 1 tile by calling its name. You can also take someone’s discarded tile if it helps you complete a set. Pick a discarded tile by calling ‘Pung’ or ‘Kong’. Keep collecting sets until you have a complete hand. When your hand matches one of the patterns on the Mahjong card, you shout ‘Mahjong’ and win that round. But you must call ‘fishing’ when you are one tile away from Mahjong!