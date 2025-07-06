BBMP spends Rs 1.48 crore on caste survey so far, Rs 70L on stickers alone...

BENGALURU: Has BBMP spent a whopping Rs 1.48 crore on the survey of SC population in its limits so far? Yes, according to sources in the Palike.

It has spent Rs 70 lakh on stickers alone and Rs 28 lakh on raising awareness on the survey through social media platforms. According to Suralkar Vikas Kishore, nodal officer, the projected estimation for stickers, distribution of pamphlets and engaging workers is Rs 1.75 crore. The survey cost may touch Rs 3 crore by the time it is completed.

BBMP has launched an elaborate campaign to raise awareness on the survey of SC population through street plays, short films, social media, IEC and other platforms, Kishore said.

Sources in the BBMP said that it cost Rs 28 lakh to register 60 lakh views for its two short films on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and other social media platforms.

“Including 18% GST, the palike’s spending will be around Rs 49,56,000. It cost Rs 12 lakh to the Palike to hire a camera, cameraman, scriptwriters, voice-over artistes and music,” according to a source.

However, many have expressed their reservation over the genuineness of the survey, going by the manner in which it is being conducted and money spent.

In many places, enumerators have pasted stickers on doors without collecting details from people living in houses. Incidents of clashes between enumerators and occupants of the houses have also been reported. Seven revenue officials, who were part of the survey, have been suspended for dereliction of duty.