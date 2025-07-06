Bowring Hospital senior surgeon’s son kidnapped, attacked

BENGALURU: In another instance of senseless road rage in the city, a 19-year-old engineering student, the son of a senior surgeon at the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, was kidnapped and assaulted by a group of men on Wednesday night.

The victim had to undergo a surgery to his head after he was tortured for more than one-and-half hour. Shockingly, one of the key accused is a 16-year-old. His father and another person involved in the assault were arrested and a notice has been served on the juvenile.

The incident happened near the Florence School Ground in Basaveshwaranagar police station limits between 8.30 pm and 10 pm. When the victim was riding his electric scooter near the school grounds, the juvenile, suddenly came in front. This led to a verbal altercation between them.

The juvenile then called his father and the latter rushed to the spot with a group of friends. The gang that came in different vehicles kidnapped the student in an autorickshaw.

The victim identified as Akhilesh (name changed) is a resident of Basaveshwaranagar 3rd stage. After he was attacked and thrown out of the auto, the victim called his friends seeking help. He was rushed to Shanbhag Hospital in Basaveshwaranagar 3rd stage. The police who visited the hospital recorded the victim’s statements and registered an FIR on Thursday.

The victim in his complaint has stated that the accused attacked him with a steel bangle and other weapons. The assailants who threw punches on his face also kicked him repeatedly. After snatching his mobile phone and a gold chain, the accused then put him inside the auto and took him to a secluded place and continued beating him again. They then forced him to unlock his mobile phone. After going through the mobile for some time, the accused threw the mobile phone on the road after pushing him out of the auto.