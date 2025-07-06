Going down golden memory lane in Karnataka's Kappatagudda

GADAG: Taking a peek into the past is more than a pastime. You may find nuggets of gold, or stumble upon stories soaked in the sweat of past generations. Definitely, there would be something to pause, ponder and savour.

The state tourism department is planning to invite people to go down memory lane by throwing open the now defunct British-era gold mines at Kappatagudda. The idea is to attract the 21st century diversion seekers as part of its elaborate ‘One District, One Destination’ environmental tourism. The Rs 18.26 crore project is expected to let tourists explore the abandoned tunnels which were used to mine gold.

Kappatagudda has six tunnels in Kanavi, Hosur and surrounding villages that range from 2-km to 8-km. Tourists can see railway lines, mechanical lifts and other equipment that were used in the 19th century by the East India Company and other mining companies.

The locals used to enter these caves to look for gold but the Gadag district administration stopped the diggers’ entry in 2018. The gold mining area is located at the foothills of Kappatagudda, which has deposits of gold and diamonds. The British mined here first in the 1900s, and the mine was shut during the 1990s by the last operator, Bharat Gold Mines Ltd.

Earlier youths in the villages near the mining tunnels used to venture inside and dig through mud and rocks to lay hands on traces of gold and used to sell the same to local jewellers. They, however, used to get very little gold.

The Tungabhadra flows very near to Kappatagudda making this a verdant region. With Galigundi Basavanna and Kappatamallayya temples located atop the hillock, the visitors can enrich themselves spiritually too.

As per the initial plan the forest department’s ecotourism proposal focuses on the Suvarnagiri range of Kappatagudda sanctuary. The forest department is planning to make three sections. In the first section, there will be the entrance, information centre, trekking routes, gold tourism, viewpoint and others.

In the second section, there will be fauna, information centre, a medicinal plants garden, digital exhibition and details of traditional doctors in the Kappatagudda region. In the third section, there will be facilities for nature camps, accommodation facilities, a bamboo tower with five floors for stargazing deep inside the thick forest.