Police tell Bengaluru pub owners to submit CCTV footage daily

BENGALURU: Following raids on pubs in the Central and West divisions, the CCB has directed pub owners to submit CCTV footage to the jurisdictional police on a daily basis. This decision comes after the police found multiple violations in the watering holes, including obscene behaviour, during raids on over 25 pubs and restaurants.

A senior officer of the CCB said all the owners were called for a meeting and told to strictly follow all rules and regulations, including excise laws, Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA ) regulations, and employee dress codes.

The officer added that during the recent raids, many establishments were found operating beyond permitted hours, serving alcohol to underage customers, and were also involved in violations related to women employees.

Owners were directed to comply with all regulations, and also informed to submit daily CCTV footage to the jurisdictional police stations for inspection, the officer said.