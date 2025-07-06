Yellow Line may finally open by August 15

BENGALURU: Yellow Line operations will hopefully commence by August 15, with the frequency, number of stations to be operational and time interval to be finalised, BMRCL MD M Maheshwar Rao said here on Saturday.

Rao visited the protest site at Lalbagh, where hundreds of citizens, led by Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, had gathered to demand the immediate opening of the RV Road-Bommasandra Yellow Line. Surya handed over a written appeal, highlighting the prolonged delays in operationalising the Yellow Line.

Explaining the technical status, Rao said, “The Independent Safety Assessment report is expected next week. Once received, we will proceed with safety inspections, and the line will be ready for operations.”

The protest was sparked by BMRCL’s repeated delays in opening the Yellow Line, a critical corridor meant to ease traffic to IT/BT hubs like Silk Board and Electronics City. Surya slammed the agency for missing deadlines, and warned of public protests at every unopened Metro station if the August commitment is not met.

“If the commitment to open the line in August is also broken, people will have no option but to protest outside each of the Yellow Line’s unopened stations,” he said.