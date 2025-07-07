Bike taxi riders in Bengaluru skirt ban, offer pickups via Whatsapp now

BENGALURU: In the wake of the state government banning bike taxi services, many riders have started reaching out to commuters directly on WhatsApp. Several people who regularly booked rides from fixed locations, especially around tech parks, Metro stations and office hubs, said they are now getting personal messages from riders.

The drivers are sharing their live location and offering to pick them up, asking them to continue using the service at the same fare as earlier. Many of them are using contact numbers saved from previous trips to reach out. Some commuters who booked parcels also said they received calls from riders asking if a person was travelling instead.

Commuters said as app-based options go out, riders appear to be using phone numbers saved from online payments, earlier trips or deliveries to reach out. “I regularly used to book from the Metro station to my office. Now, the same rider messages me on WhatsApp and asks if I need a ride, sending his location,” Ananya, a commuter working in Whitefield, said.

Some riders are also using parcel bookings as an opportunity to get passenger rides. Commuters reported that when they try to book a parcel delivery through aggregator platforms, riders often call and ask if it’s actually a person who needs to travel and also request that if a person needs a bike taxi, they can book parcel and then cancel the shipment booking and instead coordinate a direct pickup informally.

Several riders are also telling customers that they can save their number and contact them directly in the future, particularly for frequently travelled routes like from Metro stations to offices or PGs. These are growing across areas like Koramangala, Electronic City, Silk Board, Bellandur and Outer Ring Road — where daily demand for quick, last-mile transport remains high.