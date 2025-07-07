Jam Packed Jam sessions

With a burgeoning population of young people from across the country making their way to the city, Bengaluru has come more alive with diverse communities formed, yearning for connection. From boardgame sessions and reading meetups to vinyl listening sessions – you name it, Bengaluru has a club or community for it. A latest addition are jam sessions, which are thriving with several different communities popping up in the last year. “We started in 2023 when there were only a few jamming communities. In the last one and a half years, it has become quite big – almost every week, there’s a new jamming event popping up,” notes Giridhar Rai, founder of Bajabies, a jamming community, adding, “I’ve also seen a lot of cafes organising them because it increases footfall.”

A typical jam session involves a couple of musicians starting a song, with the rest of the crowd joining in spirited singing, like one big game of unstructured Antakshari. As Elvin Ady, one of the co-founders of Mic n’ Mehfil, explains, the appeal seems to be the jam sessions’ free-flowing format and inclusivity, regardless of musical abilities. “To be honest, I am a horrible singer, but jam sessions are not just for people who sing but also for those who listen. It’s about giving people a space to sing without any judgment.”

But what makes it different from an intimate concert or open mic? Anushka Modi, the co-founder of Maybe It’s A Jam, shares, “The engagement is much more than a usual band or concert, we make them feel like performers.” These sessions and their warm environment have also helped people shed their inhibitions, notes Mamta Nayak, a frequent attendee, saying, “The energy is such that you automatically start to sing, even shy people go up on stage and join in.”