Bengaluru excise inspector’s fake expense theory ends in jail

BENGALURU: A theory to show expenses for children’s delivery and income from ‘fortune telling’, turned into misfortune for an Excise inspector after the Special Court for Lokayukta cases rejected it and sentenced him to undergo three years’ rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 30 lakh.

The accused, K Krishnamurthy, the then Excise Inspector, Bengaluru South Range, was found guilty of possessing disproportionate assets of Rs 29.98 lakh, which is 70.46%. His actual income was Rs 42.55 lakh, and expenditure was Rs 72.54 lakh during the check period from 1990 to 2013. He was sentenced for the offences punishable under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. He was booked in August 2013 by the Lokayukta police.

“The conduct of the accused, being a public servant in illegally accumulating assets disproportionate to his known source of income, truly demands stringent punishment. So, it could be a message to public servants involved in corrupt activities,” said Judge KM Radhakrishna.

Among other reasons for sentencing the accused, the court noted that the accused and his family are Hindus. In more than 90% of Hindu families, a pregnant woman goes to her parents’ house well in advance for delivery. The parents take care of all the expenses pertaining to the mother and child. Therefore, only 15 per cent, that is, Rs 1.45 lakh reduction of Rs 9.69 lakh domestic expenses, could ensure the reasonableness to meet the ends of justice. Therefore, Rs 8.24 lakh is considered to be the domestic expenditure of the accused, the court said.

The accused, from the Kani community, has shown Rs 5 lakh income from ‘Kani’ (fortune telling) and Rs 3 lakh from ‘Naati Maddu’. He produced nothing except for taking the defence of old palm leaves found in his house during the raid.

He himself admitted the faith, belief, tradition and customs of the community, forbids imparting these secret knowledge for a fee, likewise, fee cannot be charged from the seeker as ‘Dakshine’ along with betel leaves can be accepted, should not be shared, commented or expressed displeasure for it is equivalent to “Gratus”- Kanike”. Therefore, the accused’s story is really surprising, the court said while rejecting the projection of income of Rs 8 lakh by him to escape from the punishment, saying it is unimaginable.