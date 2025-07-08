BWSSB to plant 60,000 saplings to commemorate diamond jubilee

As part of diamond jubilee celebrations, the BWSSB has launched a large-scale tree plantation drive titled “Green Path - Water’s Future”, with the aim of planting 60,000 saplings across its jurisdiction, said BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar on Monday.

Inaugurating the campaign at the GKVK campus, Manohar symbolically planted 60 sapling varieties. “A green environment is essential for both water conservation and ecological balance. Citizens must contribute by planting trees in their surroundings to make our city greener and more beautiful. BWSSB owns several land parcels across Bengaluru, and our aim is to convert them into green zones,” he said. Manohar further noted that the campaign, inspired by World Environment Day, aims to plant 60,000 saplings over the coming year under the guiding theme — ‘Green Path - Water’s Future’.

To encourage broader participation, BWSSB has appealed to bulk water users, including apartment complexes, industries, tech parks, and educational institutions to actively join the campaign. They are being asked not only to plant saplings within their premises, but also to take responsibility for their upkeep and maintenance.

Additionally, all BWSSB divisions and offices have been instructed to take the lead in planting trees in their respective areas and service zones.