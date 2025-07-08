Free & Forward : Swimmer Srihari Nataraj gets candid with TNIE

City-based swimmer Srihari Nataraj has made a name for himself in the international arena, winning several accolades and representing India in the 2024 Summer Olympics and the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The recent addition to the list was winning a gold medal in 200m and silver in 100m freestyle category of the Singapore National Swimming Championship (SNAC) 2025, held in Singapore. “It was a good tournament, I’ve made a switch in my focus in terms of my races this year. Also, I’ve been focusing on freestyle this season and it’s good to see things fall right on the track,” he shares reflecting on his latest feat.

Nataraj’s passion for swimming set off at a young age, and ever since he has been undergoing training to hone his skills. His training regimen includes a routine workout and practise. “I’ve been swimming about nine times a week, usually every morning. Sometimes I swim a little fewer sessions or gym a few more sessions. It keeps changing depending on where I am in the season,” he explains.

A swimmer who had been swimming backstroke all his life, freestyle racing was something new he had his hands on for the past four to five years. When asked about his approach to freestyle swimming, Nataraj emphasised his ability to train well in this particular style, stating, “I’ve been training in freestyle more and have not really done any backstroke this season. It wasn’t the tournament I was trying to peak so it’s always nice to see your best time when you’re not trying to peak and I’m quite pleased with how it went,” the 24-year-old says.

But the significant factor which helped him win the race? He credits his process-oriented approach. Throughout the race Nataraj focused on sticking to his plan and maintaining his pace and stroke count.

“I was just focusing on my plan and I had an idea of how to win the race. I was pleased with my timing more than the gold,” he stressed, adding, “You’re not in control of what others do. My job is to be the best swimmer I can be. So that’s what I focus on.”

When asked what message he would like to share with young swimmers in India, Nataraj keeps it simple. “Focus on your process and stick to your path. It’s just about having fun and trying to be better,” he emphasises.

As he continues to make waves with his passion, looking forward to the World University Games on the horizon, he concludes,“I have the World University Games and the Asian Swim Championships in India coming, where I’m hoping to win a few medals. These are my other sources of motivation this year.”