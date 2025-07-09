NIA arrests Bengaluru jail psychiatrist, ASI in LeT radicalisation case

BENGALURU: A prison psychiatrist and a police official have allegedly been behind extremist radicalisation inside the Bengaluru Central Prison. In a shocking expose of subvert activities by government appointees inside the prison, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested prison psychiatrist Dr Nagaraj, assistant sub inspector (City Armed Reserve police) Chand Pasha and mother of an absconding accused Anees Fathima in a 2023 case related to radicalisation of prisoners by a LeT terrorist Tadiyandavede Naseer. The arrests followed searches in five places in Bengaluru and Kolar.
“Nagaraj was smuggling mobile phones for use by prison inmates including Naseer, a life-time convict lodged in terror cases. Nagaraj was supported by one Pavithra in this activity,” the NIA said in a release.
Psychiatrists are sent on deputation to prisons by the Department of Health & Family Welfare. There are two psychiatrists deputed at Bengaluru Central Prison to monitor and take care of inmates with mental health issues. Nagaraj is one of them.
Besides Nagaraj and Pavithra’s house, NIA also searched the house of Fathima, mother of absconder Junaid Ahmed and “involved in passing instructions from Naseer to her son for raising funds and handing over the same to the former in prison,” the Central counter- terrorism agency added. Pasha had, in 2022, been involved in passing information related to Naseer’s escort from prison to various courts in exchange of money.
The case (RC-28/2023/NIA/DLI) relates to the recovery of arms, ammunition, explosives and digital devices, including two walkie-talkies, from habitual offenders in July 2023. They were allegedly conspiring to unleash terror activities in Bengaluru city. NIA has already chargesheeted nine accused, including absconder Junaid.
The arrests of the three come close on the heels of an advisory by the Ministry of Home Affairs to Home Secretaries of all States/Union territories highlighting the issue of radicalization of vulnerable prison inmates and underscored the need for putting in place deradicalisation measures in prison settings.