NIA arrests Bengaluru jail psychiatrist, ASI in LeT radicalisation case

BENGALURU: A prison psychiatrist and a police official have allegedly been behind extremist radicalisation inside the Bengaluru Central Prison. In a shocking expose of subvert activities by government appointees inside the prison, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested prison psychiatrist Dr Nagaraj, assistant sub inspector (City Armed Reserve police) Chand Pasha and mother of an absconding accused Anees Fathima in a 2023 case related to radicalisation of prisoners by a LeT terrorist Tadiyandavede Naseer. The arrests followed searches in five places in Bengaluru and Kolar.

“Nagaraj was smuggling mobile phones for use by prison inmates including Naseer, a life-time convict lodged in terror cases. Nagaraj was supported by one Pavithra in this activity,” the NIA said in a release.

Psychiatrists are sent on deputation to prisons by the Department of Health & Family Welfare. There are two psychiatrists deputed at Bengaluru Central Prison to monitor and take care of inmates with mental health issues. Nagaraj is one of them.