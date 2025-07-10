14-year-old girl found murdered, rape suspected in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In a gruesome incident, a 14-year-old girl was found dead at her house under Tavarekere police station limits in Ramanagara district on Wednesday afternoon. It is suspected that she was raped and murdered by unidentified miscreants.

The deceased was a Class 6 dropout. Her family hails from Koppal district, and her parents work as daily wage labourers. She has a younger and an older brother.

Speaking to the TNIE, Ramanagara SP R Srinivas Gowda said, “The victim’s parents have filed a complaint alleging rape and murder, at Tavarekere police station. We are currently treating the crime as a murder case. The postmortem report will confirm whether she was raped befor being murdered.”

According to police, the incident occurred between 1 pm and 2 pm on Wednesday, when she was alone at home. It is suspected that the accused barged into the house, sexually assaulted her, and fatally attacked her, possibly hitting her on the head with a gas cylinder, before fleeing the scene.

Her younger brother, who returned home shortly after the incident, found her bleeding from the head and immediately alerted their parents and the police. The police rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

Police said that a suspect was captured on CCTV footage. A case has been registered under the POCSO Act.