Hotel Management graduate arrested for posting videos, pictures of women online without consent in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old hotel management graduate has been arrested by the Banashankari police for allegedly posting videos and photographs of women on an Instagram account without their consent.

Gurdeep Singh, the accused, who is currently unemployed, was arrested at his residence in KR Puram, where he was living with his brother.

The police registered a suo motu case after a woman took to Instagram to report the incident, stating that she had been recorded without her knowledge or consent.

Lokesh Jagalasar, DCP (South), said, “The accused, who used to shoot voyeuristic pictures and videos of women and post them online on Instagram, has been arrested vide a suo motu FIR registered at Banashankari police.” He added that efforts to pull down the Instagram account are in process.

The woman, in her post, stated that the accused walks around Church Street, stalks women, and records them without their consent. She suspects that there are many more women like her who may have been filmed. She further added that she has been receiving vulgar messages from strangers online because of the video.

Further investigations are ongoing.