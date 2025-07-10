KEA begins options entry for engineering, non-medical courses

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the first round of options entry for UGCET-2025 admissions to engineering, veterinary, agriculture, Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) and Allied Health Sciences (AHS) courses. Candidates can submit their preferences through the official portal till July 15.

However, option entry for medical, dental, ayurveda, homeopathy, unani, B Sc Nursing, architecture and naturopathy courses will begin only after the release of their respective seat matrices by the departments concerned, KEA Executive Director H Prasanna said.

Mock allotment results will be declared on July 19. Students can revise their choices till July 22. Final allotment results will be announced on July 25.

KEA has urged students to thoroughly go through the UGCET-2025 seat allotment information brochure and follow the preference order carefully. Instructional videos are also available on the KEA Vikasana YouTube Channel.

Candidates with practical ranks in veterinary, agriculture and animal husbandry must enter options for both regular and practical quota seats separately.

Admissions for medical and related courses will follow the regulations laid down by the National Medical Commission (NMC), Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the State Medical Education Department.