Raising funds for lakes illegal, BBMP warns NGOs

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Paike (BBMP) has issued a stern warning to Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and other private organisations for allegedly engaging in fundraising for lake ‘development’ and other activities, stating that there is a court stay against such collections.

With NGOs and associations reportedly raising funds for lake revival and development activities, the BBMP said, this is not legal. A senior engineer said that a prominent group in the Bengaluru South Parliament segment is involved in such activity and has pasted a QR code for UPI payments towards lake development.

“The private association appointed guards who even prevented BBMP maintenance team and engineers during a visit. Since the lake is a municipal property, NGOs and private organisations which indulge in fund collection will be discouraged. The NGOs and private associations will have to enter a Memorandum of Understanding with BBMP and have to declare that they will not resort to fund collection or any commercial agenda,” said a lake engineer. The engineer also said a notice was issued to an NGO seeking clarification over their action.