Bengaluru residents lose faith in inspection charades

BENGALURU: How effective are inspections by BBMP’s senior officers? Three weeks after the inspection by Mahadevapura Zonal Commissioner at MIMS Gulmohar Road, Athashri Road and Prithvi Layout in Whitefield ward, 200 odd buildings were found with violations.

The Zonal Commissioner had directed Assistant Executive Engineers of Hoodi subdivision and Whitefield subdivision to issue notices but it appears that the officials have failed in their duty.

Alleging maladministration by the BBMP officials right from the town planning officials who failed to check the plan deviation and ward engineers for unauthorised floors and setback violation, residents say, they have been complaining, but the BBMP officials have failed to act.

“During Lokayukta raids, so much cash and kind were found from BBMP officials and it appears that all this unaccounted money and things found from BBMP engineers in the past are examples of their involvement in corrupt practices, including not taking action and helping the building bylaw violators,” residents alleged.

Echoing the same, Sandeep Anirudhan, Convenor, Citizens’ Agenda for Bengaluru, said that, the engineers—AEs, AEEs, EEs—appear inept or incapable of dealing with their responsibilities. “Some drastic reforms are called for. The existing laws and mechanisms are unable to hold officials accountable or punish violators,” he said.