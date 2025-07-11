Carpenter held for raping, killing 14-year-old girl in Bengaluru's Tavarekere

BENGALURU: Tavarekere police have arrested a 22-year-old carpenter for allegedly raping and murdering a 14-year-old girl at her house in Karaga Beedhi on Wednesday afternoon.

The accused, Yellappa, who worked near the victim’s house, observed her movements closely. He found her to be alone at home as her parents, who are construction labourers, left home for work around 8 am daily. Her elder brother works at a local shop and her younger brother goes to school. The victim discontinued studies after Class 6. Her family hails from Koppal.

Yellappa, who allegedly committed the offence under the influence of some drugs, took away a gas cylinder from the victim’s house. He is said to have sold the cylinder in Tavarekere. The accused also stole a motorcycle and a mobile phone on Tuesday afternoon. He went to the victim’s house riding the stolen motorcycle.

According to the police, the incident occurred between 1 and 2 pm on Wednesday. It is suspected that the accused barged into the house and raped her. He is suspected to have killed her by hitting her head with the cylinder. Her younger brother, who returned home from school, noticed her with head injuries and alerted their parents and police.

The CCTV footage obtained from near the house of the victim helped the police arrest Yellappa on Wednesday night.