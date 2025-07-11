Entry to Bannerghatta zoos to be costlier by 20 per cent

BENGALURU: The ticket rates at Bannerghatta and Mysuru zoos will soon be hiked by 20%. However, the safari ticket charges will not see any increase. Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Thursday agreed to the proposal of the Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) and various zoo managements across the state for the zoo ticket revision. While officials had sought a 50% hike, the minister agreed for 20%.

The rates were last revised in 2021. The ticket rates will not be hiked for other zoos in the state for the time being, Khandre said during the 159th governing body meeting with zoo managements. Presently, the entry rate at Bannerghatta and Mysuru zoos is Rs 100 per head.

Khandre told the ZAK and officials to prepare a project report to make all zoos self-sustainable, on the lines of Bannerghatta and Mysuru zoos, in the next five years. ZAK officials said a lot of hand holding will needed for this.