Multimodal transport apps will help you plan daily commute in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Tummoc and Namma Yatri launched new public transit features powered by open data, enabling seamless Metro, bus and auto planning. The apps are winners of the Enroute Challenge by Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI), World Resources Institute (WRI) India, and Villgro, marking the city’s first end-to-end Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) solutions. The initiative was unveiled by Minister for IT/BT Priyank Kharge on Thursday, aiming to boost public transport use to 70 per cent by 2030.

The newly launched features, powered by General Transit Feed Specification (GTFS) data from Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), enable commuters to plan and complete Metro, bus, and last-mile journeys on a single platform. The apps are the first of their kind to offer fully integrated end-to-end public transit solutions in Bengaluru.

Unveiling the features, Kharge said, “Bengaluru is one of the fastest-growing cities globally. To reach our goal of 70 per cent public transport share by 2030, we need open data, digital integration, and first-last mile connectivity. The Enroute Challenge is a transformative step in this direction.”