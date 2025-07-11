Woman gets down from bike for water, run over by lorry in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 21-year-old woman died on the spot when a lorry knocked her down near 8th Mile after Hesaraghatta Cross in Peenya traffic police station limits on Thursday afternoon. Her husband and their eight-month-old child, who were standing near her, survived. The police identified the deceased as Lakshmi. Her husband Ambarish, who was carrying the child, fell unconscious on seeing his wife die. He was shifted to KC General Hospital.

The family, who were on a two-wheeler, had stopped on the way to Nelamangala as Lakshmi wanted to drink water. The lorry driver, who was under the influence of alcohol, ran over the woman while she was drinking water. Her husband managed to step away in the nick of time.

The lorry driver tried to escape, but passersby gave chase and stopped it. They then threw stones at the truck. Police arrested the driver Mohammed of Haryana.

Initially, the police thought that the truck had hit the two-wheeler while they were going towards Nelamangala. But after recovering, Ambarish told the police that he stopped the two-wheeler as his wife wanted to drink water. “The family were from Tumakuru. Ambarish works in a college near Nelamangala,” said the police.