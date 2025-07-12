6.6mm rain floods roads, hits traffic in South Bengaluru for brief while

BENGALURU: The city witnessed 6.6 mm of rainfall on Friday evening. Though the rain was brief, it was enough to throw traffic out of gear in core areas and also at places where civic agencies have taken up development works over the last few days.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) maintained that only South Bengaluru and surrounding areas received heavy rainfall and there were no issues.

As per the Varunamithra application of the Karnataka Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, Vidyapeeta received 33 mm rainfall, Nayandahalli 19 mm, Bommanahalli 18 mm, Doddabidarakallu 17.50 mm and Pattabhiramanagar 13.50 mm till 5.30 pm. Weather officials predicted light to moderate rainfall on Saturday as well.

Roads were flooded and the level in stormwater drains rose for a brief time.

Taking to social media on flooding of roads and low-lying areas in city the in the past, Deputy Chief Minister, who is also Bengaluru Development Minister, DK Shivakumar, posted on X, “When heavy rains occur in Bengaluru city, low-lying areas get flooded, and to put an end to this, a project has been undertaken to rejuvenate the stormwater drains passing through the city.

Currently, there is a flow of 860 km of stormwater drains in the city. Out of this, the lining work for 491 km has been completed, and work on 125 km is in progress. A project has been formulated with World Bank assistance to rejuvenate the remaining 173.9 km of stormwater drains. This project to reconstruct stormwater drains and make Bengaluru city flood-free will be completed in the next 3 years.”