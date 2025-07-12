BMTC expands green fleet with 148 new e-buses

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation’s (BMTC) push towards eco-friendly public transport got a major boost with the induction of 148 new non-AC electric buses on Friday. The buses were flagged off by Transport and Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy at the BMTC Central Office in Shanthinagar. The event also marked the launch of new routes under express services and package tours.

With this, BMTC’s electric bus fleet now totals 1,436 vehicles. The BMTC stated that the operation of electric buses prevents the emission of nearly 2.07 lakh kg of carbon dioxide per day and saves around 77,000 litres of diesel daily.

The buses will be operated from Depot-4 in Jayanagar. Each bus features a 298 kWh battery, 35 passenger seats plus wheelchair space, kneeling mechanisms, ramps for differently-abled passengers, panic buttons for women’s safety, and voice announcement systems.

Charging points have been installed at key hubs such the Kempegowda, KR Market, Shivajinagar, BTM Layout, Hebbala and Mallasandra bus stations and the Bannerghatta TTMC.

BMTC also announced the phased induction of 195 AC electric buses and an additional 4,500 electric buses.