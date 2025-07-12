Hosa Adda: HSR Layout is Becoming a Hot Spot in Bengaluru

HSR Layout has undergone a major shift over the last 25 years. Once dominated by farmland and vacant plots, the region has now transformed into a thriving residential hub with exorbitant real estate charges, making it an upscale neighbourhood.

Despite the shift, HSR Layout has long been perceived as an area removed from the city and its excitement, with most people gravitating to adjacent Koramangala or Indiranagar for a night out. However, in the last few years, trendy and aesthetically-appealing eateries and outlets of practically every major brand have blossomed in the area, making it a happening part of the city.

Soumya Sriraman, 28, a clinical analyst who has lived in HSR for nearly a decade, notes the drastic change in the area, saying, “Back in the day, it wasn’t developed and we had to travel to Jayanagar or Malleswaram to shop, however, things are no more the same. You get everything here.” The nightlife and community events, especially, have had a major difference, according to her.

Not just the residents, but youngsters from nearby areas in South Bengaluru, like Electronic City, Bellandur and Sarjapur Road, can be spotted out and about during weekends, with HSR being closer to them than other shopping hotspots like Indiranagar, Koramangala or MG Road. Samyak Agrawal and his partner make the trip from Bellandur almost every weekend. “Even places like Jayanagar are quite far away for us. We love coming here to grab breakfast or lunch and taking a stroll through the greenery afterwards. The only drawback is the lack of metro connectivity and its construction blocking traffic into the area for hours,” he says.