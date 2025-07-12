Hosa Adda: HSR Layout is Becoming a Hot Spot in Bengaluru

HSR Layout has undergone a major shift over the last 25 years. Once dominated by farmland and vacant plots, the region has now transformed into a thriving residential hub with exorbitant real estate charges, making it an upscale neighbourhood.
Despite the shift, HSR Layout has long been perceived as an area removed from the city and its excitement, with most people gravitating to adjacent Koramangala or Indiranagar for a night out. However, in the last few years, trendy and aesthetically-appealing eateries and outlets of practically every major brand have blossomed in the area, making it a happening part of the city.
Soumya Sriraman, 28, a clinical analyst who has lived in HSR for nearly a decade, notes the drastic change in the area, saying, “Back in the day, it wasn’t developed and we had to travel to Jayanagar or Malleswaram to shop, however, things are no more the same. You get everything here.” The nightlife and community events, especially, have had a major difference, according to her.
Not just the residents, but youngsters from nearby areas in South Bengaluru, like Electronic City, Bellandur and Sarjapur Road, can be spotted out and about during weekends, with HSR being closer to them than other shopping hotspots like Indiranagar, Koramangala or MG Road. Samyak Agrawal and his partner make the trip from Bellandur almost every weekend. “Even places like Jayanagar are quite far away for us. We love coming here to grab breakfast or lunch and taking a stroll through the greenery afterwards. The only drawback is the lack of metro connectivity and its construction blocking traffic into the area for hours,” he says.
So what makes HSR Layout so appealing to new restaurants, cafes, and pubs looking for a place to get started or to established brands scouting for a new territory? Anirudh Nopany, co-founder of Brik Oven, explains that it’s the clientele composed of a mix of youngsters and families, having both disposable income and adventurous tastes. “There’s a large population of young professionals, entrepreneurs, creatives, and families – all of whom are well-travelled, well-informed, and open to new ideas. We’ve also noticed that people here care deeply about lifestyle,” he says.
The influx started just shy of the pandemic, notes S Reddy, manager of Irani Std Tea, a popular adda for youngsters in the area. He says, “Startups began emerging in the area just before Covid and people between ages 20 and 30 from across the country started working here. Being unmarried with disposable income, they are willing to spend money on eating out.”
Survival of a food venture here is not easy with a clientele spoiled for choice. Reddy adds, “If two new restaurants open here, three shut down. You have to have something unique to offer to sustain a business in the area.”
High street
Fashion, too, is thriving in HSR. While malls are missing in the region, areas like 27th main road and 19th main road are chock-a-block with brands like Allen Solly, Nike, Adidas, Louis Philippe, rubbing shoulders with designers like Tarun Tahiliani and labels such as Aukera and Suta. “The presence of the National Institute of Fashion Technology and the influx of design-driven boutiques set the tone early on. The arrival of flagship stores from national and international brands has solidified HSR as one of Bengaluru’s most dynamic shopping spots. The area draws a digitally savvy, aspirational crowd – mostly aged 25 to 45 - with a high focus on occasion-based fashion,” says Sameen Eajaz, the COO of Koskii.
The presence of big players hasn’t deterred smaller boutiques or mom and pop fashion stores, with trendy designer boutiques mushrooming in the lanes surrounding 27th Main Road. “The presence of top Indian and international brands has made 27th Main a high-footfall, fashion-driven street. For emerging labels, this creates a positive ecosystem; they benefit from increased traffic, elevated customer perception, and brand adjacency,” explains Eajaz.