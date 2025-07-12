Karnataka’s two-language policy draws support, opposition

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s statement favouring a two-language formula for school education has ignited a vigorous debate over the issue.
While some say the existing three-language formula could increase the linguistic proficiency and cognitive advancements, others view it as an added academic burden or a potential threat to local languages.
“At the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), we do encourage a three-language formula, and the three-language policy is extremely successful. Today, in Bengaluru, talk to any child and you’ll find they already speak multiple languages with ease. When children naturally have the ability to learn and comprehend in different languages, who are we to hold them back?” said Gayethri Devi, Principal, Little Flower Public School.
Shashi Kumar D, General Secretary of Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS), supports the existing policy, citing cognitive benefits. “From a cognitive point of view, the benefits of learning multiple languages are immense. It enhances logical reasoning, critical thinking, and even reduces the risk of dementia later in life. Language acquisition is most effective before the age of 8 to 10.
Research shows that with enough interest, concentration, and resources, the human brain can learn up to 40 languages, not that everyone will, but it shows our potential. Learning three to five languages is very manageable.”
However, educationist VP Niranjanaradhya stands in strong opposition to the policy, arguing that it burdens young learners. “Language learning must be discussed not from the angle of educational business, but from the point of epistemology and knowledge acquisition. Language for career can be learned later, but children need focused, unburdened early education.
It demands time and energy that could otherwise be used to deepen understanding in fewer languages,” he said. “I personally feel Karnataka should not lag behind. Our experience with Hindi as a third language has harmed children’s learning abilities in their mother tongue and English,” he added.
Some educationists are not entirely against the three-language policy, but oppose the imposition of a specific language, especially Hindi on south Indian students.
“Exposure plays a significant role in language learning.Teaching children Hindi that isn’t part of their environment can lead to disinterest and negatively impact their overall learning experience. A better approach is to offer flexibility and choose a language that is meaningful to the students, perhaps from a neighbouring state or their mother tongue. Language learning should help children feel connected, not left out,” said Kirti K, co-founder of Vetaas Educational Foundation, an education-based non-profit organisation.