Karnataka’s two-language policy draws support, opposition

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s statement favouring a two-language formula for school education has ignited a vigorous debate over the issue.

While some say the existing three-language formula could increase the linguistic proficiency and cognitive advancements, others view it as an added academic burden or a potential threat to local languages.

“At the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), we do encourage a three-language formula, and the three-language policy is extremely successful. Today, in Bengaluru, talk to any child and you’ll find they already speak multiple languages with ease. When children naturally have the ability to learn and comprehend in different languages, who are we to hold them back?” said Gayethri Devi, Principal, Little Flower Public School.

Shashi Kumar D, General Secretary of Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS), supports the existing policy, citing cognitive benefits. “From a cognitive point of view, the benefits of learning multiple languages are immense. It enhances logical reasoning, critical thinking, and even reduces the risk of dementia later in life. Language acquisition is most effective before the age of 8 to 10.

Research shows that with enough interest, concentration, and resources, the human brain can learn up to 40 languages, not that everyone will, but it shows our potential. Learning three to five languages is very manageable.”