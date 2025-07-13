From plastic waste to colourful pavers: Wadi municipality in partnership with NGO Revive launches a unique initiative

KALABURAGI: When civic bodies are grappling with the plastic waste menace, Wadi municipality in Kalaburagi district has come up with an innovative solution.

The municipality is using plastic waste, like carry bags, bottles and packing material, to make colourful paver blocks and tiles, which are now becoming popular in the Kalaburagi region.

Earlier, garbage, including used plastics, collected from houses and commercial establishments was sent to the solid waste management site without segregation. With no scientific way to dispose of waste and complaints of pollution increasing, officials and elected representatives of the municipality began exploring ways to deal with the problem.

Soon, they hit upon the idea of producing paver blocks and tiles using plastic waste. In partnership with Revive Waste Management, a non-governmental organisation of Kalaburagi, the municipality launched a joint venture a year ago, Wadi Municipality Chief Executive Officer Fakruddin said.

The municipality collects around 14.5 tonnes of solid waste, including 350kg of plastic material, from shops and houses in 23 wards of Wadi daily. After segregation, plastic waste is fed into a high-tech dust extractor, which removes dust and other particles from plastic waste.

The cleaned plastic is further processed and sent to a paver blocks and tiles factory in Hyderabad by the NGO. After getting the paver blocks and tiles done there, it hands them over to the Wadi municipality, Fakruddin said.

The paver blocks and tiles can be used for building driveways, walkways, patios and even roads because of their durability, ease of installation and aesthetic appeal.

Lauding the unique initiative, Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum said, “The district administration will help the municipality in establishing a factory at the solid waste management site in Wadi soon. I have asked officials to submit a proposal.”