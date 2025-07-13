Man survives after falling on iron rods from fourth floor in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old construction worker survived a life-threatening accident after falling from the fourth floor of an under-construction building. He landed directly onto exposed iron rods—one pierced through his chest and abdomen, while two others impaled his right thigh.

Pavan Prathap (name changed) was admitted to Manipal Hospital, Hebbal, in critical condition. On arrival, he was in shock, drowsy, and rapidly losing blood. Dr Bharathi Bhat, Cardiothoracic Surgeon, explained that one of the rods had narrowly missed his heart by just half a centimetre and had to be carefully extracted to avoid fatal damage. At the same time, the other rods were removed, and multiple internal injuries — including damage to his right kidney, a fractured pelvic bone, and a partially blocked vein, were addressed, she said.

Post-surgery, Pavan was placed on a ventilator and admitted to the intensive care unit for close monitoring. He was taken off the ventilator the following day as his condition gradually improved.

Over the next 11 days, he continued to recover under the supervision of the hospital’s multidisciplinary team. He was discharged in stable condition on June 22 and is now recovering at home.