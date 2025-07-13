Union minister Shobha launches training for women, transpeople in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Union Minister of State for MSME and Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje on Saturday launched a free auto-driving training programme for women and transgender individuals in Bengaluru. The initiative, jointly run by Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC) and CGI under its CSR programme, aims to empower over 100 individuals through skill development, financial literacy, and dignified livelihood support.

The minister also announced the Centre’s plans to extend social security benefits to workers in the unorganised sector, which comprises nearly 90 per cent of India’s workforce. “We are working to consolidate 29 labour laws into four codes, including the Social Security Code, to ensure economic and social protection for informal workers in sectors like agriculture, construction, and quick commerce,” Karandlaje said.

The training programme includes a 60-day module covering driving skills, life skills, road safety, and financial education. It also facilitates driving licence acquisition, rental and fuel support, and access to auto-rickshaws through partnerships with financial institutions.

“This initiative reflects the government’s vision of Nari Shakti and inclusive growth. Empowering women and transgender persons through skill development is critical to ensuring their economic independence,” Karandlaje added.

The launch event was attended Srividya Natraj and Sarika Pradhan, Vice Presidents at CGI and many more. “This is about transforming lives through mobility, while making Bengaluru’s transport more gender-sensitive and accessible,” said Srividya.