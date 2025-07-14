Civic group flags eco risks to Lalbagh from Tunnel Road

BENGALURU: Civic forum Citizens for Citizens (C4C) has strongly opposed the proposed Tunnel Road project between Hebbal and Central Silk Board, raising concern about its proximity to the iconic Lalbagh rock and Lalbagh lake.

In a letter addressed to Shamla Iqbal, secretary of the Horticulture Department, C4C urged authorities to reject the plan to safeguard the ecological and geological sanctity of Lalbagh.

According to the letter, the project involves the construction of two tunnels, each 15 metres in diameter, along with two major entry ramps originating from Ashoka Pillar and Wilson Garden.

These tunnels are expected to pass beneath or close to the 3,000-million-year-old Lalbagh rock, declared a national geological monument by the Geological Survey of India in 1975.

The forum warned that the massive excavation work and construction activity would disrupt water tables, aquifers and the delicate ecology of Lalbagh lake. The group also expressed concerns about the potential damage to heritage trees and aquatic life due to vibrations and soil shifts during tunnelling.

Rajkumar Dugar, founder and convenor of C4C, said, “The ramps for the project, over a km long on either side, will lead to tree cutting, root damage and disruption of underground aquifers. The project in its current form poses geological, hydrological, ecological and civic risks, not just for Lalbagh but for the city at large.”

The forum requested the Horticulture Department to obtain detailed technical reports from Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Ltd (B-SMILE).