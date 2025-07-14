Microfinance employee found dead in Bengaluru, one held

BENGALURU: A 20-year-old microfinance employee died under mysterious circumstances at his office in Kanakapura Town, Bengaluru South district (formerly Ramanagara). Police have registered a case of murder and arrested the branch manager, while two other colleagues have been booked.

The deceased, R Darshan, hailed from Kolatturu village in T Narasipura taluk of Mysuru district. He was earlier posted at the Halaguru branch in Mandya and was recently transferred to Kanakapura after a promotion. Darshan had reportedly complained to his father about harassment by three seniors.

Based on a complaint by Darshan’s father, R Raju (58), the Kanakapura Town police registered a case against Revanna, the manager, and two senior staffers, Renuka Sharma and Sachin. Darshan was found dead between 6.30 pm and 10.30 pm on July 9 at the company’s office on Gundanna Beedhi. Raju told police that his son worked as a cashier and loan recovery agent and had expressed distress over the workplace harassment. On the morning of July 9, Darshan allegedly told his father that he had been abused and almost assaulted by the accused.

Later that evening, Raju received a call saying his son had fallen unconscious, followed by another call claiming Darshan had died by suicide. When Raju reached the office at around 10.10 pm, it was locked. He was later informed that the body had been shifted to a hospital on Kanakapura Road.

“The complainant suspects the accused murdered his son and staged it as a suicide,” a police officer said. A case has been registered under IPC Sections related to murder, criminal intimidation, and intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace.