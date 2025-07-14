PDO sent on compulsory retirement for accepting bribe in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Receiving a mere Rs 2,000 bribe for ‘E-Swathu’ has become costly for a Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) with the state government giving him compulsory retirement.

Hanumanthappa Hanchinamane, PDO of Channepura Grama Panchayat in Channagiri taluk of Davanagere District, was trapped by the Lokayukta police while accepting the bribe of Rs 2,000 from the complainant Ranganatha BH, resident of Mavinakatte village, for the grant of ‘E-Swathu’ for the purchase of a site measuring 14x100 ft with a house from one Mangalabai.

The state government entrusted the inquiry against him to Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa, under Rule 14(A) of the Karnataka Civil Service (Classification, Regulation and Appeal) Rules, 1957, on July 31, 2023.

The Upa Lokayukta, on February 18, recommended the State government to give him compulsory retirement as he conducted himself unbecoming of a public servant as provided under Rule 3(1)(i), (ii) and (iii) of Karnataka Civil Service (Conduct) Rules, 1966.

Accepting the recommendation, the State government issued a showcause notice to Hanchinamane on March 10. In reply, he denied the allegations, saying that the inquiry officer had not conducted the inquiry properly to examine the charges against him.

While rejecting the explanation given by him, the government concluded that the charges of Hanchinamane conducting himself unbecoming of a public servant have been proved when looking into the inquiry report supported by the statements of witnesses.