10-acre pond to treat water flowing into Jakkur Lake

BENGALURU: Under its Brand Bengaluru initiative, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has developed a 10-acre ‘constructed wetland’ (waste stabilisation pond) near the Jakkur lake in Byatrayanpura to treat waste water before it enters the main water body.

As per officials, the site will treat about 7 million litres per day of waste water.

“The 163-acre lake, including the wetland, was in the Bangalore Development Authority’s custody. In 2015, the lake was transferred to the BBMP. However, 30 acres of lake area were encroached and coconut palms were planted. The 30 acres were later reclaimed and fenced.

As there was no wetland near the lake, a 10- acre artificial wetland was created and six months ago, work to remove the slush and deepen the wetland was taken up.

The wetland will arrest the solid particles and reduce the potassium and nitrogen levels and increase the dissolved oxygen in the lake. The total project was completed with a Rs 5 crore budget,” said an official.

The official also added that more plants will be added to the wetland in coming days to improve the water flowing into the main water body.