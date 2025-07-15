IIMB to offer four-year UG degree programme in Data Science, Economics from August

BENGALURU: The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) is set to introduce a full-fledged four-year undergraduate degree programme starting August next year, with majors in Data Science and Economics. The announcement was made by IIMB Director Prof Rishikesha T Krishnan on Monday. The programme will be hosted at the institute’s new campus in Jigani, located approximately 27 km from the current main campus on Bannerghatta Road.

This is the first time that IIMB is offering a UG programme. IIM Sirmaur in Himachal Pradesh started a UG programme this academic year.

The programme will offer a Bachelor of Science (Honours) degree and is being launched under the newly established School of Multidisciplinary Studies. Admissions will be based on a national-level entrance examination followed by a personal interview. Mathematics will be a compulsory subject for eligibility. In subsequent years, the institute will also open similar courses in Behavioural Sciences and Sustainability.

The inaugural batch will include 40 students per major (80 in total). Initially, the programme will be run from existing infrastructure at the new campus, with classes commencing in August. IIMB plans to start with 15 faculty members, with a roadmap to expand with a student intake of 640 by 2031.

The annual tuition fee for the undergraduate programme has been set at Rs 8.5 lakh. However, financial aid up to 20% of the total costs has already been built into the model, Prof Krishnan said, pointing out that IIMB has committed that no eligible and deserving student will be denied admission due to financial constraints.

In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) framework, the programme spans four years with an exit option after three years.