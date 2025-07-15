Pay more for auto ride in Bengaluru: Base rate Rs 36, Rs 18 for every km

BENGALURU: After nearly four years, auto rickshaw fares in namma Bengaluru were revised from Rs 30 for the first 2km to Rs 36. The fare for every subsequent kilometer has been revised to Rs 18 from the existing Rs 15. TNIE was the first to report the revised fare rates on June 11.

Bengaluru Urban DC, who is the president of the District Transport Authority, passed the notification dated July 14, and the revised fares will be effective August 1 onwards.

As per the notification, waiting charge for the first five minutes is free, and Rs 10 for every 15 minutes thereafter. Luggage rates are also notified, with no charges for luggage weighing up to 20kg and Rs 10 for every 20kg thereafter. The maximum luggage a passenger can carry is capped at 50kg.

Auto fares from 10pm till 5am will be one and half -- base fare plus 50 per cent of base fare. The notification also directs every auto to display the revised rates at a prominent place inside the auto. It has granted 90 days (October 31, 2025) time to re-calibrate their meters to the revised fares, and get them certified from the Legal Metrology department.

“We welcome the auto fare hike,” said Nataraj Sharma, president of the Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations. He said the fare revision for every subsequent kilometre should be rounded off to Rs 20, instead of Rs 18, as this may raise concerns of change and lead to quarrels with passengers.

“I request and advise drivers to follow the government fare and run on meter, instead of aggregator apps to teach them a lesson,” Sharma said.

Some auto unions maintained that they were unhappy with the hike as they were expecting the base fare to be Rs 40 and Rs 20 for every subsequent kilometre, and that they would be protesting this revision.