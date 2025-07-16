Actress Saroja Devi laid to rest with full state honours

BENGALURU: Multilingual actress B Saroja Devi was laid to rest with state honours in her native village of Dashavara in Channapatna taluk, Mandya district, on Tuesday.

Fondly called Abhinaya Saraswati (in Kannada) and Kannadathu Paingili (in Tamil), the superstar starred in over 200 films in a career spanning over seven decades. Saroja Devi passed away due to age-related ailments at her Malleswaram residence in Bengaluru on Monday morning.

The 87-year-old actress’ mortal remains were moved from her residence in Malleswaram to Dashavara on a decorated hearse van. Thousands of her fans thronged both sides of the road to bid adieu to their favourite actress. The procession stopped at key junctions for a few minutes for the public to pay their last respects.

A three-gun salute was given to the actress before the preparation for the last rites began. The actress was laid to rest next to the samadhi of her mother, Rudramma. Saroja Devi’s son Gautham said that the family was unable to bury her next to her husband Harsha’s samadhi owing to space constraints.