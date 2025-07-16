Bengaluru auto union calls fare hike ‘unscientific’, wants it withdrawn

BENGALURU: The Auto Rickshaw Drivers Union (ARDU) has opposed the unilateral decision by Bengaluru Urban DC G Jagadeesha to revise autorickshaw meter fares, without holding consultations with stakeholders. The fare revision order, issued on Monday, has been criticised by the union as “unscientific” and lacking procedural transparency.

The ARDU said it has been demanding fare revision since 2023. Previous DCs had held meetings with autorickshaw organisations, but the current decision was taken without any such dialogue, they alleged.

Citing Karnataka Motor Vehicle Rules 53, it stressed that “DCs are not presidents of the regional transport authority, and hence, cannot make unilateral decisions on fare structures”. It also noted that DCs lack the authority to issue or cancel auto permits within Bengaluru.