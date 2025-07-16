Bengaluru auto union calls fare hike ‘unscientific’, wants it withdrawn

BENGALURU: The Auto Rickshaw Drivers Union (ARDU) has opposed the unilateral decision by Bengaluru Urban DC G Jagadeesha to revise autorickshaw meter fares, without holding consultations with stakeholders. The fare revision order, issued on Monday, has been criticised by the union as “unscientific” and lacking procedural transparency.
The ARDU said it has been demanding fare revision since 2023. Previous DCs had held meetings with autorickshaw organisations, but the current decision was taken without any such dialogue, they alleged.
Citing Karnataka Motor Vehicle Rules 53, it stressed that “DCs are not presidents of the regional transport authority, and hence, cannot make unilateral decisions on fare structures”. It also noted that DCs lack the authority to issue or cancel auto permits within Bengaluru.
ARDU also objected to the fare being fixed for five years, without a provision for annual revision. The move was disconnected from ground realities, especially considering rising fuel and maintenance costs.
The union has demanded an immediate withdrawal of the order and urged the government to increase the minimum fare to Rs 40 for the first 2 km, effectively Rs 20 per km.
ARDU general secretary Rudramurthy said, “If they raise meter fare to Rs 40, we are confident that auto drivers riding through apps would reduce and they will start riding with the meter running, and stop asking for higher fares.”