Crowning Glory: Fashion entrepreneur becomes first Indian to win global title

When fashion entrepreneur Sharada Narayanan stood on stage with her counterparts from across the world, waiting with sheer anticipation and racing hearts for the announcement of Mrs Classique Globe Choice of the People, she took a moment to process that her name had been called out.

“I was in a complete shock. I don’t think I reacted the way everybody usually does – the awe, the crying or hands thrown up in the air,” she recalls. While winning the title with 50 other contestants competing for it might have been a surprise for Narayanan, her mentor, Veena Jain, the winner of Mrs India Globe Classique 2017, had complete confidence. “When we started from Bengaluru, I had a feeling that we were going to make it this year. It may have been a surprise for Sharada, but for me, I was very confident that she was going to come out with the title – her confidence and elegance made me believe so. I’m especially proud because this is the first time an Indian delegate has won such an honour,” says Jain.

Achieving the highly coveted Swarovski crystal-studded crown was no easy feat with Narayanan’s schedule being jam-packed with rehearsals and galas from the moment she arrived at Palm Springs on June 16 to the moment she was crowned on June 21.

“Once we went there, it was a complete grind – it’s like a boot camp. We get up early in the morning and go on late into the night on some days. You go through one regiment after the other, but there were a lot of fun times in between practice and exercise too, when we got to bond with women from different countries and cultures,” says Narayanan, explaining the preparations that went into the three final rounds – national costume, swimsuit, and evening gown – as well as the Bollywood-themed welcome party, charity galas, and preliminary rounds that preceded them.