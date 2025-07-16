Farmers seek realignment of circular railway project to protect fertile lands

He said the alignment should be diverted from fertile farmland to nearby dry land, 2-3 km way. “If there’s a practical way to avoid damage to agricultural land, why not consider it? We request officials to make field visits. They may not be fully aware of the ground reality because decisions are often made using satellite maps,” he said.

He pointed to the intersection of the circular railway project and Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project at Vaddarahalli. “It will affect residential life with trains running in all directions causing noise pollution and other disruptions,” he said.

Reddy noted that only 5-10% of the locality consists of fertile farmland. “The remaining includes dry areas, Nilgiri plantations and others, which can be used for the project,” he said.

Prashanth Kumar, another local farmer, said, “There are already very few farmers and farmlands, and in that little land, why construct a railway track? I request that the alignment be made at least 100 metres away from my farmland where there is dry land and government-owned land. With the compensation money, we can’t get another farmland anywhere,” he said