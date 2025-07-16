GBA will have five corporations, says DKS

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar has said that five corporations will be formed under Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). He also said elections to the GBA will be held soon.

Speaking in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Shivakumar said they have already drafted the constitution of GBA. He said a committee has been set up headed by Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad. “Many might oppose it. But we have to do it for the sake of better administration,” he said.

According to Shivakumar, if they constitute five corporations, they will give suitable rewards in terms of posts to the Congress party workers who are working for the party. “We need to create the base. Shivakumar alone cannot bring the Congress to power. Party workers are the lifeline,” he said. Shivakumar said workers are ambassadors for the party. “You are our future and Bengaluru future is with the party workers,” he added.

Tunnel roads in other cities

When asked about BJP MP Tejasvi Surya’s allegation of corruption in the proposed tunnel road in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said there are tunnel roads in Dehli and Mumbai and other places. “Why are they doing tunnel roads there and opposition only in Bengaluru,” he questioned.

Shivakumar said the BJP always opposed development. “What is the BJP’s contribution to Bengaluru,” he asked.