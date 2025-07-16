Heart ailments not just occupational, but lifestyle related: Jayadeva director

Dr Ravindranath had headed the state government-appointed committee that investigated the spate of sudden deaths due to suspected heart attacks in Hassan district during May and June this year.

“Fixing working hours is essential so people can invest time in their own health,” he said, adding that environmental triggers like air pollution are now emerging as possible contributors and are under close scientific scrutiny.

Citing the InterHeart study, Dr Ravindranath said these included abnormal blood lipids, smoking, high blood pressure, diabetes, abdominal obesity, unhealthy diet, lack of physical activity, alcohol use and psychosocial stress.

As per the study, of all the nine factors, psychosocial stress emerged as a significant and often underestimated contributor, nearly tripling the risk of heart attacks. The study assessed stress from factors like work, home, financial pressure and major life events, showing that emotional wellbeing plays a major role in heart health.

“While traditional clinical focus was often on smoking and cholesterol, attention is now on emerging lifestyle-related risks like chronic stress and central obesity. Now even air pollution and other components are emerging as risk factors; we are studying the patterns currently,” the director said.