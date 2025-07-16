J&K students association asks Karnataka CM to intervene

BENGALURU: The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) has written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, seeking immediate action over an alleged case of religious discrimination at Sri Soubhagya Lalitha College of Nursing in Banashankari, affiliated with the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS).

According to the association, several Kashmiri female students have been barred from attending classes for wearing the hijab or burkha. In a letter to the CM on Tuesday, the JKSA alleged that the students have faced repeated harassment over several days, being denied entry into classrooms and practical sessions and threatened with expulsion if they continued to wear their religious attire.

Nasir Khuehami, National Convenor of the JKSA, stated that the college chairman ordered hijab-wearing students to leave immediately. When questioned the directive, they said, “This is our college; only our rules apply.” The chairman and principal allegedly warned the students that further defiance could result in termination and withholding of academic records.