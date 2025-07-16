No ISA cert for Yellow Line yet, 10 days after BMRCL MD’s assurance

The Yellow Line is considered critical as it runs through Bengaluru’s congested IT/BT corridor, including the Silk Board Junction, where commuters face severe traffic congestion daily.

BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer Yeshwanth Chavan said, “We don’t have an update so far regarding it, and when we do have any news about it, we will let you know.”

The delay in obtaining the ISA certificate also means that BMRCL cannot yet request the mandatory inspection from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), further postponing the project.

Pressure continues to mount on BMRCL, especially after recent protests at Lalbagh, where citizens warned of agitations at all metro stations if the Yellow Line is not opened as promised.