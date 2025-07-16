No ISA cert for Yellow Line yet, 10 days after BMRCL MD’s assurance

BENGALURU: The much-awaited Yellow Line of Namma Metro continues to face uncertainty, as the Independent Safety Assessment (ISA) certificate, a crucial prerequisite for launching the line, is yet to be received by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), which was expected in the past week.
On July 5, BMRCL MD Maheshwar Rao had announced that the ISA certificate for the Yellow Line, which connects RV Road to Bommasandra, would be obtained within a week. However, there has been no update from the corporation since then, raising concerns about further delays in the line’s commissioning.
The Yellow Line is considered critical as it runs through Bengaluru’s congested IT/BT corridor, including the Silk Board Junction, where commuters face severe traffic congestion daily.
BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer Yeshwanth Chavan said, “We don’t have an update so far regarding it, and when we do have any news about it, we will let you know.”
The delay in obtaining the ISA certificate also means that BMRCL cannot yet request the mandatory inspection from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), further postponing the project.
Pressure continues to mount on BMRCL, especially after recent protests at Lalbagh, where citizens warned of agitations at all metro stations if the Yellow Line is not opened as promised.