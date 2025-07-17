BBMP delays salaries for crematorium workers, says Sangha

BENGALURU: Prabhudda Dr BR Amberkar Rudrabhoomi Vidyut Chitagara Naukara Sangha has alleged that crematorium workers in the BBMP are yet to get salary for the last three months.

Alleging non-payment by the palike, Sauri Rajan, President of the Sangha, said crematorium workers, undertakers, are from a poor background and are dependent on the monthly salaries, and the delay in payment will make their lives tougher.

Rajan said there are about 450 undertakers/crematorium workers on a contract basis working across the 10 corporations in the state and have demanded group ‘D’ status, which will help in fighting poverty to a certain extent.

“When a demand was made to include 145 undertakers across the Palike’s 15 electric crematoriums and 43 burial grounds under the Group D category in the BBMP, former CM Basavaraj Bommai had agreed in principle. The government changed, and the matter was discussed with the BBMP officials.

An assurance was given to add the undertakers in the Group D category by the then Chief Commissioner of BBMP, Tushar Giri Nath, but the undertakers and crematorium workers were added under the ‘Direct Payment’ category.

Such workers are paid Rs 12,252 after PF and ESI deduction; however, 39 crematorium staff are yet to get their 3-month salary due,” said Rajan. He attributed the delay in salaries to the BBMP ward engineers, who failed to send the report to the BBMP Welfare Department, which deals with the salaries of BBMP undertakers and electric crematorium staff.

The Sangha will give a representation to Deputy Chief Minister and Chief Minister in the coming days. Meanwhile, The BBMP welfare department officials said they would look into the issue.