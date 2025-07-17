CM Siddaramaiah questions quota violations in Bangalore University

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to the Higher Education department, seeking a detailed report on alleged violations of the reservation policy in faculty appointments at Bangalore University.

Taking note of media reports on the issue, the CM stated in his letter dated July 11, that several professors have been transferred to Bangalore University from other universities, without posting. None of the transferred faculty members belong to the Scheduled Caste (SC) or Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities. Additionally, the university has not clarified the roster points to which these lecturers have been added, raising concerns about non-compliance with the government’s reservation policy.

It has also been noted that 22 backlog posts reserved for SC/ST categories in the university remain unfilled. With Bangalore University having a majority of SC/ST faculty members, transfers and unfilled positions have led to allegations of anti-reservation practices.

Citing dissatisfaction expressed by a total of 67 SC/ST professors from the university, who have demanded immediate action to fill the backlog vacancies and issue an official order determining the seniority and reservation roster of the transferred faculty, the CM directed the secretary of the Higher Education department to examine the issue personally and submit a report within seven days.